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Governor Abbott says Texas will not observe Cesar Chavez Day

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/19/2018
Nicolas Henderson / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/19/2018
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Published 3:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement regarding the allegations against Cesar Chavez:

"The State of Texas will not observe the Cesar Chavez Day holiday. I am directing all Texas state agency heads to comply. In the upcoming legislative session, I will work with Texas lawmakers to remove Cesar Chavez Day from state law altogether. Reports of the horrific and widely acknowledged sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez rightfully dismantle the myth of this progressive hero and undermine the narrative that elevated Chavez as a figure worthy of official state celebration."

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