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Chuck Norris filmed a movie in El Paso and you can watch it for free

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
By
Updated
today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Chuck Norris, who has died at 86, filmed his iconic 1983 movie Lone Wolf McQuade in El Paso.

Right now, you can watch it for free with ads on Youtube.

The movie features scenes filmed at the El Paso Civic Center, the Indian Cliffs, what's now the Epic Railyard Event Center, the Sunland Park Racetrack and others.

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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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