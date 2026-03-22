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ABC-7 First Alert: Historic Heat Wave continues in the Borderland, brief “cooldown” tomorrow

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Published 3:50 PM

This is now day five of the Historic Heat Wave in the Borderland. El Paso broke the all time record for March yesterday with a high of 95. We broke a 99-year-old record Friday with a high of 94.

A backdoor cool front will arrive late this evening, which will bring tomorrow's high to the 80s which is still above normal and near record high.

This cooldown will be very short-lived; the Borderland will see another spike in daily highs by midweek where highs can be record breaking, again with highs in the mid 90s.  

Another backdoor cool front will arrive Friday which will drop highs into the 70s and 80s once again.

Like I have forecasted since Wednesday, an upper-level ridge continues to dominate and expand further east, but it will dissipate as a cool front drops into the region

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Jaelin Lewis

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