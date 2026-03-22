Wanted Colorado man arrested in Chaparral, New Mexico

(UPDATE 12:47 PM)- According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, an individual who saw a news story on Campos called 9-1-1 after seeing him on a bus that was reportedly heading to Mexico.

The District Attorney's office says that the Otero County deputies arrested Campos at an Allsup’s gas station near the New Mexico and Texas border.

(UPDATE 12:14 PM) CHAPARAL, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials say that Jorge Alberto Campos from Castle Rock has been arrested in Chaparral, New Mexico after feeling from Colorado before receiving the verdict on his trial facing several counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Campos was arrested by law enforcement in Chaparral around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information once it becomes available.

NEW MEXICO (KVIA)- Authorities are searching 42-year-old Jorge Alberto Campos from Castle Rock, Colorado after failing to show up to court to receive his verdict on five counts of Sexual Assault on a Child and cutting off his ankle monitor.

According to officials, Campos was arrested in Castle Rock in May of 2024 after a nurse at Castle Rock hospital alerted them to a sexual assault victim receiving treatment.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office says that the victim had been taken to the hospital by her mother, who thought her daughter had made up the story of being sexually assaulted. The examination found evidence consistent with her claims.

According to District Attorney George Brauchler, the victim was assaulted from the ages of 11 to 13 during 2021-2023.

District Attorney George Brauchler condemned Campos’ actions. “There is a child rapist on the loose in our community. This gutless predator not only preyed upon a child-a courageous child-but then fled from accountability,” said Brauchler. “We want him back so he can serve out the lengthy prison sentence he has earned. Campos is a coward. Please help us get him back where he belongs.”

Campos was last seen leaving a hotel Palomino Motel in Las Vegas, New Mexico on March 21, 2026 in this photo shared by New Mexico State Patrol. According to officials Campos is believed to be heading to the U.S.-Mexico border.

District Attorney George Brauchler says if someone sees Campos to call your local law enforcement.