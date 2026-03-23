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City of Socorro to host 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza & Color Run

CITY OF SOCORRO/FILE
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Published 3:31 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro is inviting people from Socorro and the rest of the Borderland its annual Easter Eggstravaganza & Color Run.

Organizers say that the event will take place Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Bulldog Championship Park.

The Color Run will start the festivities with the race line-up at 7:30 am and the race itself will start at 8:00 am, participants are encouraged by organizers to dress up in themed apparel.

CITY OF SOCORRO/FILE

Festivities begin at 9:00 AM, featuring games, a live DJ, food trucks, and a variety of local vendors, according to organizers.

The City will host the first-ever Bake Off contest in honor of Socorro’s 40th birthday, with judging concluding at 11:00 AM. Shortly after, families can take part in the largest egg hunt in the county, starting at 11:30 AM, with children divided into age groups to ensure a fun and fair experience for all.

CITY OF SOCORRO/FILE
CITY OF SOCORRO/FILE

For more information on the event click the link here.

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Armando Ramirez

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