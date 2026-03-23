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WWII bombers coming to War Eagles Museum, rides available

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Published 12:50 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M (KVIA)- The War Eagles Air Museum (WEAM) will host the Flying Legends of Victory Tour from April 23–26, bringing the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell bomber.

According to organizers, this event marks the first time in nearly three years since these aircraft were in the El Paso region and these are among the few remaining World War II bombers still flying.

US Air Force/FILE

“This exhibit offers a hands-on, educational experience that brings history to life,” said Vanessa Martinez, executive director of the War Eagles Air Museum. “To hear these engines, step inside these aircraft and experience flight as it was decades ago is something few people will ever have the chance to do.”

Visitors can explore the aircraft up close and book a flight to experience what it’s like to fly in a World War II bomber.

For more information on prices and rides click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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