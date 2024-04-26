Two WWII Warbirds land in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two World War II Warbirds landed at the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa, New Mexico today.

As part of a public exhibit, the community was able to witness a B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sentimental Journey' and a B-25 Mitchell 'Maid in the Shade' up close and personal.

You have the chance to be part of a ride! You have until this Sunday, April 28th, to take a ride on the Warbirds. Tickets to take a ride on the B-17 and the B-25 are now available for purchase. You can purchase your tickets here.