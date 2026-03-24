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Boys and Girls club of El Paso launches “Mind Lab” with Emergence Health Network

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
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Published 1:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A new initiative to support young peoples mental health is being launched by Emergence Health Network in collaboration with the Boys and Girls club of El Paso.

The EHN "Mind Lab" is a lounge space located inside the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso at 801 South Florence Street, in Segundo Barrio. 

An open house for the new initiative was held on March 24th at 10 a.m.

In a statement sent out by the Boys and Girls club of El Paso CEO Anthony Tomasheski said "“We are thrilled about this partnership because at the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, we are committed to helping young people reach their full potential. The Mind Lab creates an additional safe space where our members can thrive, academically, socially, and emotionally. This partnership with Emergence Health Network enhances those efforts and creates better access to vital behavioral health services, which we know is important to so many families.”

Also in a statement Emergence Health Network CEO Kristi Daugherty said “This dedicated space provides a supportive environment where children and teens can access behavioral health resources and participate in programs that foster confidence, academic achievement, career readiness, and overall well-being. We recognize the importance of equipping young people with the tools to better understand and navigate behavioral health challenges. Thanks to federal funding and strong community collaboration, EHN’s mental health professionals are now available at the Boys & Girls Clubs location, to support youth participating in their programs.”

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