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Iran live updates: Part of 82nd Airborne Division headed to Middle East, Source says

U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, execute Joint Force Entries as part of a multinational exercise at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024.
US Army
U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, execute Joint Force Entries as part of a multinational exercise at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024.
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Published 12:19 PM

ByDavid BrennanKevin ShalveyMeredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: March 24, 2026, 11:54 AM MDT

Part of the 82nd Airborne is set to deploy to the Middle East soon, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source said the mobilization will include ground forces and a headquarters element, which oversees logistics and planning, and expected to leave “soon,” once they have received orders which are being developed Tuesday.

U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, execute Joint Force Entries as part of a multinational exercise at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024.US Army

A brigade -- about 3,000 soldiers -- of the 82nd is constantly on standby as the Immediate Response Force, tasked to be able to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

The division specializes in seizing contested territory by parachuting out of airplanes. The 82nd is light infantry -- meaning they do not come with any tanks or other large vehicles.

U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, execute Joint Force Entries as part of a multinational exercise at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024.US Army

The 82nd Airborne Division is based out of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and collocated with Pope Air Force Base.

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