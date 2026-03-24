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Sun Metro unveils new electric paratransit fleet for LIFT

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Published 12:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Metro and the City of El Paso unveiled 45 new vehicles as well as charging stations as apart of the public transportation system’s first zero-emission electric vehicle fleet.

Officials say the $11 million project, funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant Program, marks a major investment in cleaner, more reliable, and more sustainable public transportation for the El Paso community.

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“This project is truly transformative for our residents and El Paso’s public transportation system,” said Sun Metro Director Anthony DeKeyzer. “Modernizing the LIFT paratransit fleet improves equity in mobility, enhances service reliability, and elevates passenger comfort. At its core, this Sun Metro investment improves the daily lives of thousands of El Pasoans who rely on LIFT to connect with family, work, school, and essential services throughout the city."

LIFT currently operates a fleet of about 70 paratransit vehicles and provides more than 18,000 rides each month to ADA-eligible clients through on demand, curb-to-curb service.

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