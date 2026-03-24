Skip to Content
News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash to celebrate national Car Wash Day with free washes at all locations

KVIA/FILE
By
Published 5:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-To celebrate National Car Wash Day this Sunday, March 29th, Tommy’s Express Car Wash will offer free car washes at all of its locations.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash invites El Paso drivers to this one-day event and experience the car wash system at no cost.

The six El Paso locations of Tommy’s Express Car Wash are listed below.
Operating hours are from 7:00am to 7:00pm.
➢ Kenworthy at Loop 375 - 9990 Kenworthy St.
➢ Mesa near Mesa Hills - 5704 N. Mesa St.
➢ Montana near Geronimo - 6142 Montana Ave.
➢ Montwood near George Dieter - 11330 Montwood Dr.
➢ Resler near Belvidere - 640 N. Resler Dr.
➢ Zaragoza near N. Loop - 739 N. Zaragoza Rd.

For more information on click the link here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.