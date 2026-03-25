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ABC-7 First Alert: Historic March heat continues!

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Updated
today at 6:46 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for record heat for the month of March Temps will climb well above average today and further Thursday.

We woke up to temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Today we will see temperatures climb to 96 for the El Paso area likely to beat a standing daily heat record of 75. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 94.

We will once again remain dry and calm.

Thursday temperatures are expected to exceed the hottest temperature ever fir the month of March at 97.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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