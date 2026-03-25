Skip to Content
News

 Legendary WWII Aircraft Returns to El Paso

By
New
Published 9:38 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The War Eagles Air Museum will host the Flying Legends of Victory Tour from April 23–26, 2026, at 8012 Airport Rd in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, to give the borderland community a unique opportunity to experience and fly aboard historic WWII aircraft like the B-17 and B-25.


What: Hosting the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, featuring WWII aircraft rides and ground tours aboard the B-17 and B-25

When: April 23–26, 2026

Where: War Eagles Air Museum, 8012 Airport Rd, Santa Teresa, New Mexico

https://www.wareaglesairmuseum.com/

https://www.wareaglesairmuseum.com/
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.