Skip to Content
News

Air tankers, more battling Sago wildfire burning in Mescalero Apache reservation

Sago Fire from Cathey Canyon Lookout. USDA Forest Service photo.
By
New
Published 4:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Aerial water drops and ground crews are working to contain a wildfire that started Monday afternoon.

According to the Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue, the Sago wildfire had grown to about 20 acres as of just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The fire was reported near Sago Well, about 16 miles east of the town of Mescalero and 17 miles southeast of Ruidoso.

The Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue social media pages said that as of Monday afternoon, there were six wildfire firefighting engines, two air tankers and hotshot crews assigned to contain the wildfire.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.