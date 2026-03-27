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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – One-on-One with Bishop Mark Seitz

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Published 7:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Last week, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz released a pastoral letter on immigration and border security in our region.

In it, he specifically addressed mass detention and mass deportations in El Paso, calling them a "grave moral evil."

Now, ABC-7 Xtra host Andrew J. Polk sat down with the local religious leader one-on-one.

This Sunday night, hear the in-depth conversation with Bishop Seitz about why he issued the letter, the intention behind it, and the impact to the faith community and beyond in the Borderland.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

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Andrew J. Polk

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