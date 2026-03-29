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Sun Metro bus catches fire in Downtown El Paso, no injuries reported

KVIA
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Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department says that crews knocked down a fire that occurred on a Sun Metro bus Sunday afternoon.

The Fire Department says that the call came in around 4:38 pm as a report of a bus on fire near the intersection of Oregon St and Franklin Ave.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported.

Officials from the El Paso Fire Department have not yet released a cause for the fire.

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Armando Ramirez

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