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Congresswoman Escobar hosting Town Hall at Chapin High School tonight

Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) El Paso
Office of Veronica Escobar
Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) El Paso
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Published 3:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is holding a Town Hall at Chapin High School tonight at 6 p.m.

Escobar was slated to host this Town Hall on Saturday, but it was pushed to tonight after the Congresswoman had to remain in Washington D.C. to vote on the bill that partially funded DHS and TSA this weekend.

ABC-7 will be a the Town Hall and have a full story tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

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Rishi Oza

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