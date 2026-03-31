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13-year-old arrested, suspected of shooting friend in Las Cruces

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Published 11:39 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of shooting his friend Monday night, the city said. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Petunia Lane near Picacho Middle School.

The City of Las Cruces said the victim, also 13 years old, was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso in critical condition due to a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

Police found and arrested the suspect near Picacho Middle School. Police will not identify him due to his age. He faces charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon and minor in possession of a deadly weapon. The city said the suspected shooter is a "frequent runaway" known to possess firearms.

The city said the Juvenile Probation Office approved the suspect's detention. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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