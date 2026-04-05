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Car club hosts car show for El Paso community

KVIA
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Published 6:14 PM

El PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)- Local car club, Dark Star Crew, held a free car show in Northeast El Paso Sunday morning.

The car show was from 9 am to 12 pm at Rally Point Coffee, located at 4726 Woodrow Bean Transmountain.

The President of the club, Jesus Rayos, says that the event was open for all car enthusiasts, regardless of age.

Rayos also told ABC-7 that the car show is meant to try to prevent people from street racing and to provide a place for people to learn more about cars.

The club hosts a meet up style event every first of the month and Rayos says the club is looking for more ways to bring events to the community.

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Armando Ramirez

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