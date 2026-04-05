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City of Socorro celebrates 40th birthday

KVIA
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Published 5:34 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro says Sunday marks the 40th birthday for the city on a social media post earlier in the day.

The City of Socorro said in the post that this milestone reflects not just the passage of time, but also the strength, spirit, and unity of the Socorro community.

According to the City of Socorro, the town was formally re-incorporated in 1986.

The full post from the City of Socorro is below.

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Armando Ramirez

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