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All lanes open on I-10 E at Paisano after closure due to collision involving pedestrian

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today at 3:58 PM
Published 12:27 PM

(UPDATE- 3:56 PM)- The El Paso Police Department says that all lanes on I-10 E at Paisano have reopened following a crash involving a pedestrian late Sunday morning.

(UPDATE- 12:24 PM)- The El Paso Fire Department says that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

(UPDATE)- The El Paso Police Department has confirmed that officers are responding to a collision involving a pedestrian on I-10 E at Paisano.

According to police the call came in at 11:52 a.m.

Officials have not released yet released the condition of the pedestrian.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department is saying that all lanes on I-10 East at Paisano is closed due to a collision.

Police are currently detouring traffic and asks the public to seek an alternate route.

According to officials, clearing time is until further notice and there is currently no word on any injuries.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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