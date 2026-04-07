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Sunday Funday: Cushi Cushi 915

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today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Elizabeth Sanchez is the co-founder of Cushi Cushi 915.

She wasn't good at embroidery when she first started.

"I failed epically," said Elizabeth.

In the past she had performed with the UTEP Dinner Theatre and has a masters degree in graphic design.

"But now it's I'm now standing in some transition into a different season in my life was now I'm focused and in creating more with my hands," Elizabeth told ABC-7 during an interview.

She gave embroidery another try during the Pandemic.

Since then, she's shared her passion with others, eventually co-founding Cushi Cushi 915.

There, you can purchase their works and even attend an embroidery class taught by Elizabeth. She even taught me how to embroider some letters into felt.

Elizabeth encourages all her students to persevere.

"Give yourself the chance to explore and try and understand and give yourself some grace. That is not going to be great. Probably the first time....most of us will take a lot of time and practice to get there," said Elizabeth.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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