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The Assistance League of El Paso is hosting A Taste of Five Points

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Assistance League of El Paso
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Assistance League of El Paso
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Assistance League of El Paso
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Assistance League of El Paso
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today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:26 AM

EL Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The Assistance League of El Paso is hosting "A Taste of Five Points," a one-mile walk happening from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 2. The event supports Operation School Bell and will include sample tastings from 15 local restaurants, information tables from area businesses, and a raffle.

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