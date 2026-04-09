Chris Carnero’s family holds honor walk as he donates organs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chris Carnero's family walked him through University Medical Center as they took him off life support before he donated his organs on Thursday night. He was 13 years old.

Carnero was killed last week in Las Cruces after another 13-year-old brought a gun into his family's home.

Over 100 people gathered outside UMC to show their support and donate stuffed animals in Chris's honor. ABC-7 spoke with one family friend of the Carnero's about why they wanted to pay their respects.

"Chris was a very good friend of my sons. They spent many days together. Chris spent many days at our house," said Julie Gould. "He took many trips with us, and they were just very close. Chris was an awesome kid. He was a sweet kid."

Gould was very happy to see all the support that Chris got. His parents came out to give their thanks to everyone.

"I'm so proud of everybody who showed up and gave their respect and be here for Chris and the family. And I know it means the world to them," said Gould. ""We just really miss him, I know my son will really miss him, and we just want to be here in any way we can for the family."

To donate to the Carnero family, you can find the GoFundMe for them here.



