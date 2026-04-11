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One man dead in Anthony after multi-vehicle crash

KVIA
By
Published 11:04 AM

Anthony, Texas (KVIA)- According to the Anthony Police Department, a 55-year-old man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday morning.

Police say that officers responded to the intersection of Antonio Street and Wildcat Drive around 9:30 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

Once officers arrived they learned that a multi-vehicle collision had occurred, which resulted in the death of a 55-year-old male.

The scene has been turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators for further investigation, according to police.

The intersection is closed due to the investigation and authorities are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

Police say that currently alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. However, authorities say speed is considered a contributing factor in the crash.

Once more information is provided we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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