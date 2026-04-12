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Final Coach Archie Duran Memorial race brings El Paso community together at Nations Tobin Park

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Published 10:33 AM

EL PASO (KVIA)– The Coach Archie Duran Memorial Scholarship Fund held its final community race Sunday morning at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso.

Community members gathered for the 5K run and 1-mile fun walk to honor the life and legacy of Coach Archie Duran, a beloved Jefferson and Irvin High School track coach.

The scholarship fund was established in 2017 by the Duran family in Archie Duran’s memory. Over the past nine years, the foundation has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to student-athletes across the region.

Organizers described the final race as both a farewell and a celebration of the impact Coach Duran had on young people through sports and education.

Family members said the event is bittersweet, but they are proud of what has been accomplished through the scholarship fund and grateful for the community’s support over the years.

Sunday’s event gave runners, walkers and supporters one last chance to come together at Nations Tobin Park to remember Coach Duran and the lives he helped shape.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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