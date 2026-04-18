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El Paso Science Festival returns to Downtown

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Published 10:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Saturday and Sunday, several organizations including La Nube will host the El Paso Science Fest at the El Paso Convention Center, from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

According to organizers, attendees can expect over 100 interactive exhibits for visitors to get hands-on experience with launching a spaceship, coding robots, engineering, and even biology.

Retired astronaut Jose Hernandez will also be visiting the Science Festival on Sunday to discuss about his time in space, there will also be photo opportunities as part of a meet and greet.

There will also be live shows on the main stage to show science in action.

Organizers say this year AI will be included for the public to discover what its capabilities in scientific fields.

Representatives from UTEP and EPCC will be available to discuss career pathways in STEM fields.

The event is free to the public and you can learn more on the official webpage here.

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Carpio Griego

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