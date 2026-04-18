EPCC holds annual gallery hosting juried student art exhibition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) held the Grand Opening of the EPCC Gallery of Fine Art, the 49th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition, and Artist Reception Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Transmountain campus.

EPCC says the event showcases the artistic achievements of EPCC’s students both within the visual arts programs and across other disciplines. The exhibition featured work created during the past year(s) by currently enrolled EPCC students at all levels from across the College District.

“Art not only strengthens our campuses and but also our community,” EPCC President Dr. William Serrata said. “Student exhibitions, like the one we get to enjoy tonight, make campuses more vibrant and accessible. Art isn’t just an academic subject—it’s a bridge between education and community life. The work on display tonight represents not only your talent, but your perseverance, growth, and courage.”

EPCC art student Alex Pacheco Rimada, left, with her First Prize Award. She is with EPCC art instructor Zoe Spiliotis, student Tony Chops and Show judge Michael Reyes.

EPCC says during the event juried pieces were being awarded throughout the evening celebrating the students’ artistic accomplishments. EPCC alumnus and Senior Curator at the El Paso Museum of Art, Michael Reyes, served as juror.

“Our program is built on collaboration, mentorship, and a shared belief in the power of the arts,” Associate Professor of Art and the Gallery of Fine Art Coordinator Zoe Spiliotis said. “One of the most exciting developments for us has been the addition of EPCC’s Gallery of Fine Art. This space represents more than just a venue, it’s a place where ideas come to life, where students can share their work with the community, and where art becomes a shared experience.”

EPCC art students, Art major Tony Chops and Graphic Design major Alex Pacheco Rimada, shared their thoughts about the event.

“My artist identity is something I have struggled with my whole life, and recently I hit a creative wall, so I made one of the best decisions of my life, to come to EPCC and take art classes,” Chops said. “I learned one of the most important things, is that art doesn’t have to be straightforward, it’s about your interpretation.”

“My most favorite task at EPCC is the installation of the exhibition,” Pacheco Rimada, an assistant at the Gallery, said. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve gained experience, made me more comfortable and confident, in this line of work of getting to know artists on a deeper level.”

EPCC student Alyssa Mancilla holds her Second Prize Award Friday night. Camila Galiindo with her Best In Show Award Friday night at the EPCC Art Gallery.

The award winners are from the event are: Best of Show Award: Camila Galindo for Medieval Sadness 1st Prize Award: Gretchen "Alex" Pacheco Rimada for Eye of the Beholder 2nd Prize Award: Alyssa Mancilla for Sweet Resilience 3rd Prize Award: Tyrique Ibarra for Where Light Breaks Through Dean's Award: Rebecca Martinez for Aqua Taller La Espina Best Print Award: Ivy Gonzalez for Indivisible Jacalyn Zander Memorial Inspire Award: Dulce Rutledge for The Pink Show