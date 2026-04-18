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Pope Leo says ‘not my interest at all’ to debate Trump

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/18/2025
Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar / CC BY-SA 4.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/18/2025
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Published 9:24 AM

The pope spoke aboard the papal plane on his way to Angola.

By Melissa Adan

April 18, 2026, 8:18 AM

Pope Leo addressed President Donald Trump on Saturday while aboard the papal plane on his trip to Angola.

The pope said recent remarks that appeared to address the U.S. president were prepared two weeks ago, before Trump had commented on him.

"Yet as it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate, again, the president, which is not my interest at all," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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