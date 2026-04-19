El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens invites Borderland to celebrate Earth Day 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens has announced an Earth Day celebration with what organizers say will be a day packed with animals, activities, and hands-on fun.

The Earth Day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and Zoo officials say this year’s theme will be “Earth Day Action: Saving Wildlife Together.”

The celebration is a way for guests to explore the Zoo, see animals up close, and learn how everyday actions can help protect wildlife and the environment, Zoo officials say.

“We’re committed to connecting people to nature in fun and meaningful ways,” said El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens Interim Director Gary Lunsford. “Here on the U.S.-Mexico border, we have a unique opportunity to share important conservation stories and encourage our community to be part of the solution.”

Organizers also say that attendees can expect interactive booths hosted by community partners, including the Centennial Museum, El Paso Water, Frontera Land Alliance, and others. Booths will be located near endangered animal habitats, giving guests and opportunity to learn more about conservation efforts taking place locally and around the world.

Officials with the zoo say guests can also support wildlife conservation while visiting the Zoo by rounding up their purchases at checkout or making a direct donation online.

For more information on the Earth Day Celebration, click here.