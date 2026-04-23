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Budweiser Clydesdales trot around El Paso

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Published 5:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a special appearance in Downtown El Paso Thursday. El Pasoans can see the horses until April 25.

The horses have been the face of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, L&F Distributors said. They last visited El Paso in 2021.

Thursday, the horses made their first appearance Downtown for the Tap bar's 70th anniversary.

Friday, the horses will be at the Chihuahua's game from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, they'll visit Fort Bliss at 1615 Pike Rd. from 2 to 4 p.m.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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