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Paula Abdul joins 7 in the City Reporter Isabella Martinez at YWCA Women’s Luncheon

KVIA
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Published 5:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region held its 31st Annual Women’s Luncheon at the El Paso Convention Center.

The inspiring program highlighted leadership, community connection, and their ongoing mission to empower women and eliminate racism.

ABC-7's 7 in the City Reporter Isabella Martinez hosted a Q&A with singer Paula Abdul, who was the keynote speaker.

She is an internationally recognized pop icon, award‑winning choreographer, and original American Idol judge.

Beyond her celebrated entertainment career, Abdul is a passionate advocate for animal welfare, arts education, and cancer support.

"That's one lesson I learned, you'll be okay if you believe in yourself, you keep growing and keep moving forward. The odds will become more in your favor," said Abdul during her interview with ABC-7's 7 in the City Reporter Isabella Martinez.

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