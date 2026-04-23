Skip to Content
News

Three officers hospitalized after crash involving police vehicles

By
Updated
today at 10:49 PM
Published 10:47 PM

El Paso, Texas — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to a two-vehicle crash involving two police units at the intersection of Copia and Pershing, authorities said.

According to police, three officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.

Details about what led to the collision were not immediately available.

A crew is heading to the scene, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.