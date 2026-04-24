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Fly in a WWII bomber at the War Eagles Air Museum

KVIA
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Published 3:57 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- Two of the few World War II bombers still flying today are at the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa for the weekend.

The museum said the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell bomber returned to the Borderland for the first time in nearly three years Thursday. They'll be at the museum as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour until April 26.

“To hear these engines, step inside these aircraft and experience flight as it was decades ago is something few people will ever have the chance to do," the museum's executive director, Vanessa Martinez, said.

The B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell bomber at the War Eagles Air Museum

You can book a flight in the WWII aircraft, the museum said. You can find the flight dates and times here.

"You feel so close to history," Martinez said after riding in one of the planes. "So connected to the amazing men and women who flew this aircraft 80 years ago."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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