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Gadsden ISD names new superintendent

GISD
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New
Published 4:24 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Saturday evening the Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) Board of Education has named Nubia Tarazona as the district’s next Superintendent.

According to the district, Tarazona's selection comes after following a search process that included community input, stakeholder engagement, and formal interviews with finalists.

Photo Courtesy: GISD

The district says that Tarazona brings a strong background in educational leadership, with a demonstrated commitment to student achievement, equity, and community engagement. Tarazona has served as the Interim Superintendent of Gadsden ISD over the past several months, according to the district.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are proud to welcome Nubia Tarazona to Gadsden ISD,” said
Board President Christian Lira. “We are confident that this leadership will help guide our district forward
and support the success of every student.”

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Armando Ramirez

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