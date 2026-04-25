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La Viña Winery 2026 Spring Wine Festival

KVIA
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Published 6:27 PM

ANTHONY, NEW MEXICO (KVIA)- Saturday, April 25, marked the first day of the La Viña Winery 2026 Spring Wine Festival where organizers say attendees could enjoy music, food and varieties of wine.

The Wine Festival is being held at the La Viña Winery, located at 4201 S. Hwy 28, Anthony, NM, from April 25-26, with doors opening at noon till 7 pm.

With general admission to the Wine Festival, attendees get a commemorative wine glass and 5 tastings or a full glass of wine.

According to La Viña, VIP admission included 20 wine tastings, craft beer, food and wine pairing, and more.

Organizers say that anyone is welcome as there are activities for all ages and to find out more information about the festival, click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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