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NMDOT issues road advisory for I-10 Vado, Anthony area due to high winds

KVIA
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New
Published 12:32 PM

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory for I-10 near Vado/Anthony area due to high winds.

In the advisory, officials say that the advisory is effect for I-10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 155, (VADO) to mile marker 162, (ANTHONY).

NMDOT says high profile vehicles use extreme caution and that blowing dust may cause limited visibility.

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Armando Ramirez

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