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Power outage reported in City of Anthony area

EL PASO ELECTRIC
By
New
Published 12:25 PM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Electric Outage Map there is an outage which is currently impacting over 1,200 people in the City of Anthony area.

According to El Paso Electric the outage was reported around 4:30 am Sunday morning.

ABC 7 has reached out to El Paso Electric for more information. Once more information is provided we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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