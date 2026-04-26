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Power outage reported in Duranguito area in Downtown El Paso

El Paso Electric
By
Published 4:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Electric Outage Map, there is an outage in the Duranguito area in Downtown El Paso.

El Paso Electric says the outage is currently impacting around 1,500 customers and the outage was first reported around 2:59 pm Sunday.

ABC 7 reached out to El Paso Electric and a spokesperson says that crews are working to locate the cause of the outage.

Once more information is provided we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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