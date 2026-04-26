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Veterans returned to the Borderland from Honor Flight

KVIA
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Published 5:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland community gathered at the El Paso International Airport to welcome home the veterans that had the opportunity to participate in the Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight is a free trip for veterans and they were able to to visit their respective memorials in Washington D.C. to remember and honor the fallen.

The veterans landed back in El Paso on Saturday, where they were welcomed back with signs reading 'Thank you for your service' and 'Welcome home', music performances, and dozens of members of the community cheering and applauding their arrival.

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Armando Ramirez

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