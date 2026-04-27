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El Paso Mongols Motorcycle Club member shot while riding motorcycle in Midland

MGN
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Updated
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:26 PM

MIDLAND, Texas (KVIA) -- A 58-year-old man from El Paso was shot while riding his motorcycle in Midland, police said Sunday. The Midland Police Department said he's now in stable condition. Investigators said the man was a member of Mongols OMG, or outlaw motorcycle gang.

According to an MPD press release on Facebook, the man went into surgery. Police said he was shot multiple times.

There is no other detail on the shooting.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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