El Paso police tase man during traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A traffic stop for speeding escalated after El Paso police used a stun gun on the driver, documents said.

According to police documents, Gene Morales was driving 47 mph in a 30 mph zone. Officer D. Mobbley turned his unit's lights on to start a traffic stop and asked for Morales' driver's license.

Morales said he needs proof of his speed limit. The offcier told him he's not obligated to show him proof at the time, documents said.

Morales said, "How do I know you are saying the truth?" He also asked to call his lawyer. Officer Mobbley said he could after Morales showed his ID.

The officer told Morales he could be placed into custody if he refused to show his ID, according to documents.

Documents said Morales said he would call 911, and the officer said he would charge him with misuse of 911. Morales then said he would call the police station, and the officer asked for his ID again.

The officer asked, "Are you refusing to ID?" Morales said, "I didn't say that." The officer said, "Well, you are because you're not IDing."

Documents said Mobbley told Morales to show his license or get out of his vehicle. When Morales refused to show his ID, the officer opened the driver door and told Morales he's under arrest.

The officer told Morales to get out of the vehicle five times, which he refused to. Documents said the officer told Morales he would be "removed forcefully" if he didn't comply.

Morales was told to turn off his vehicle, and he said he would wait for other officers to arrive, documents said. Mobbley requested for other officers.

When officers arrived, they told Morales to get out of the vehicle. Documents said he continued to resist and pull away from them as they reached in and removed his seatbelt.

One of the officers said he would use a stun gun Morales if he continued to resist. Documents said he used the stun gun several times. One was "partially effective."

Officers removed Morales from the vehicle, firing the stun gun again. Morales was then handcuffed.

According to jail records, Morales was charged with resisting arrest, failure to ID and speeding. His bond totaled $1,462, which was paid.

El Paso Community College said Morales is a history instructor at the Mission Del Paso Campus. The college told ABC-7 it's "aware of the situation involving an employee and is investigating."

Since it is not related to college operations, EPCC did not provide any other information.