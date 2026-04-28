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Corpus Christi Monastery in Lower Valley El Paso closes after 59 years

KVIA
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Published 12:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Corpus Christi Monastery closed its doors Sunday, according to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. The monastery on Mockingbird Road had a "devoted presence" in Lower Valley El Paso since 1967.

The diocese said the Perpetual Adorers of the Most Holy Sacrament, also called the Adoratrices, operated the monastery. It did not mention why the monastery shut down.

In a statement, the diocese said the Adoratrices can stay in El Paso.

"We take comfort in the fact that the presence of the Adoratrices may still remain in this city, and with it a throne for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament at the Expiatory Chapel of the Monastery of Christ the King," Mother Alma Ruth del Espíritu Santo, mother superior of the Order of the perpetual Adorers, said.

The Expiatory Chapel of the Monastery of Christ the King is located in Downtown El Paso.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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