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Barricaded subject leaves scene in Segundo Barrio, gun involved

KVIA
By ,
Updated
today at 6:36 PM
Published 4:32 PM

UPDATE (6:32 p.m.) -- The subject left the scene, according to El Paso Police Sergeant Robert Gomez.

A female employee was in the store and had a brief interaction with the subject, a 40 to 45-year-old man, according to police. He brandished a small gun.

Police said he barricaded himself at Levcomm International, which sells phones at 908 S Stanton.

Sgt. Gomez said no injuries were reported, and the investigation continues.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is learning about a reported barricaded subject in Segundo Barrio, according to El Paso police.

Police said they received a call for an aggravated robbery at 3:49 p.m. They said the subject barricaded himself inside the business.

It happened near 900 S Stanton St., near the Paso del Norte Port of Entry. Police and investigators are at the scene.

Police warned the public to avoid the area since a weapon is involved. Traffic is closed in the area.

ABC-7 is going to the scene to learn more. Please check back for updates.

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