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Your Voice, Your Vote 2026 – One-on-One with Sam Bregman, Democrat candidate for Governor of New Mexico

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Published 4:05 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- With early voting going on now for the June primary election in Doña Ana county, candidates and campaigns are making visits to the region to make their case to voters.

On Tuesday, that included Sam Bregman, current Bernalillo County District Attorney and candidate for the Democrat nomination for Governor of New Mexico.

He visited the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces as part of his campaign stop and spoke with Chief Executive Officer Ashley Echavarria about the club's programs and plans for the new location.

Bregman is facing off against Deb Haaland, former Secretary of the Interior under the Biden administration,  for the democrat nomination.

ABC-7's Andrew J. Polk spoke with Bregman about why he's running for governor and his extensive policy positions on juvenile crime, healthcare, affordability and more.

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Andrew J. Polk

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