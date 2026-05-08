ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Property tax valuation season and upcoming deadlines

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's property tax season in the Borderland.

Not for paying them, but arguably the more important part of the process - setting how much you could pay for next year.

Property valuation notices have been sent out to homeowners from the El Paso Central Appraisal District over the last couple of months, letting you know how much of a change EPCAD is assessing on how much it's worth. That sets the base amount you can then be taxed on.

And there are important deadlines coming up to affect that. Many initial protests have to be filed by May 15th.

With no income taxes in Texas, the bulk of funding for school districts, local governments and more is based on how much your property is worth.

So what do you need to know about the process and possibility of contesting those valuations, and what have the trends been in our region?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Dinah Kilgore, Executive Director and Chief Appraiser for the El Paso Central Appraisal District and Jared Abbott, Senior Property Tax Consultant with Kingswood Property Tax Advisors.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 @ 10.