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Burrell College celebrates largest graduating class of any regional medical school this year

Burrell College
KVIA
Burrell College
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Published 11:52 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is celebrating its seventh graduating class.

The college says the class of 2026 has 168 graduating student physicians, which they said the largest graduating class of any regional medical school this year.

"Their journey reflects years of dedication, perseverance, and service-minded training. As they begin the next chapter of their medical careers, we are confident they will carry forward Burrell’s mission to expand access to compassionate, high-quality care in underserved communities across the country," said John Hummer, President of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine.

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