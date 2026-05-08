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DASO will conduct sobriety checkpoints through May

KVIA
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Published 11:17 AM

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA)--The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout May in an effort to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths related to driving while intoxicated.

The DWI enforcement campaign begins Friday, May 8, and will continue through the end of the month.

Checkpoints will be set up at undisclosed locations across Doña Ana County between noon and 2 a.m.

Deputies will be looking for traffic violations with an emphasis on impaired drivers.

The sheriff’s office encouraged motorists to drive responsibly and help keep roadways safe.

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Lauren Bly

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