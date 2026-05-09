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ABC-7 STORMTRACK: Warm Saturday ahead before highs near the 90s next week

KVIA
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New
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The Borderland will see a warm and mostly dry Saturday, with light winds and afternoon temperatures running above normal.

Lowland highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s today, with El Paso forecast to reach the mid-90s by early next week.

Most of the region stays dry, but a few isolated thunderstorms may develop over area mountains, mainly the Sacramento Mountains, this weekend. Any storms could bring brief gusty winds.

A weak backdoor front will bring a slight cool down Sunday night into Monday, but temperatures will quickly warm again through midweek.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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