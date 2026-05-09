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Possible boat explosion in Miami sends over a dozen people to the hospital: Fire officials

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Published 1:53 PM

First responders raced to Haulover Sandbar on Saturday afternoon.

By Victoria Arancio and Ivan Pereira

May 9, 2026, 1:16 PM

Over a dozen people were rushed to a hospital following a possible boat explosion off the waters of Miami Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

First responders rushed to Haulover Sandbar following calls of an explosion around 12:48 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue.

PHOTO: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle
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They found multiple victims, 15 of whom were immediately transported to the hospital, fire officials said.

Their conditions were not immediately revealed. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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